California Governor Gavin Newsom said it could take two to three days to get everybody off of the ship due to mandatory screening in Northern California. Passengers are being brought to a secure 11-acre containment area while the most critically ill are loaded into ambulances. Most have taken buses or chartered flights to U.S. military bases with foreign nationals being flown out of the country.

CBS News' David Begnaud spoke to another passenger battling stage four neuroendocrine cancer who is missing her Tuesday chemotherapy appointment in Minnesota due to the mandatory quarantine.