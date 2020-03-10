News
Oklahomans Wanted In Muskogee County Accused Of Murder In Florida
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two Oklahomans wanted for robbery in Muskogee are now in a Florida jail accused of murder.
Muskogee County prosecutors say deputies in Broward County, Florida tried to pull over a car driven by Ashley Johnson and Doug Sail for a stolen tag. During that pursuit, both Johnson and Sail leaned out of the windows and opened fire on the deputies.
Deputies were eventually able to end the pursuit and take Johnson and Sail into custody.