News
26 Oklahomans To Be Monitored After Disembarking From Grand Princess In California
The Oklahoma State Department of Health will monitor at least 26 Oklahomans who were on board the Grand Princess.
The ship docked in San Francisco and 26 out of the 3,500 passengers were from Oklahoma, the state department reported.
The passengers will be screened and those who present symptoms will be in isolation.
The passengers without symptoms will be released to return to Oklahoma and will be quarantined at home.
State and county health officials will be in contact with the travelers to monitor for any future potential symptoms and evaluate for testing if needed, the health department said.