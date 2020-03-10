Soldiers At Fort Sill To Self-Quarantine After Returning From High-Risk COVID-19 Areas
Soldiers and their family members arriving from or returning from high-risk COVID-19 areas will be self-quarantined, Army officials at Fort Sill reported.
Army officials said this is a precautionary measure in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Soldiers and their family members will be placed under a 14-day self-quarantine at home or in the barracks to monitor their health and to make sure they are clear of any symptoms.
The military instillation will continue to conduct initial screenings during basic combat training before trainees begin their in-processing period.
If recruits have been in contact with anyone who had the virus, and/or if they have had any of the symptoms, Army officials "will act appropriately to protect the health of the unit and maintain operational training readiness."
If anyone connected to the Army instillation has recently traveled or have/been in direct contact with a person known to be infected with the virus call Reynolds Army Health Clinic Urgent Care at 580-558-2770 or 580-917-8475 before seeking medical care.
Practice good hygiene like washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding contact with those who have been sick, maintaining six feet of separation from other people, covering your coughs and sneezes, calling the doctor when you feel ill, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces can help prevent cases from developing.