Preheat the oven to 375°. Lay sliced bread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Spread a thin layer of basil pesto on each piece, then top with tomato, Italian meat, and shaved Parmesan. Sprinkle with Herb De Provence and bake for 15-20 minutes (until Cheese is melted/browned slightly). Garnish with fresh basil and serve warm.