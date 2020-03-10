Sales - Dining
Amber & Brooks In The Kitchen: Italian Pizza Bites
TULSA, Oklahoma - Nothing is better than pizza bites and with that in mind Amber & Brooks stopped by to give us a new recipe!
1 Loaf French Bread (thinly sliced)
3-4 Roma Tomatoes (thinly sliced lengthwise)
1 8oz jar Basil Pesto
1/2 lb. Thin Sliced Italian Deli Meat (ie: Prosciutto, Capicola, Sopressata, Salami)
Shaved Parmesan
Herb De Provence
Fresh Basil (optional)
Preheat the oven to 375°. Lay sliced bread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Spread a thin layer of basil pesto on each piece, then top with tomato, Italian meat, and shaved Parmesan. Sprinkle with Herb De Provence and bake for 15-20 minutes (until Cheese is melted/browned slightly). Garnish with fresh basil and serve warm.