American Red Cross: Donations Needed To Prevent Shortage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The American Red Cross is asking for donations to prevent a shortage in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
They said like cold and flu season, fewer people get out to donate.
Below is a list of their dates and locations:
Broken Arrow
3/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Exterran, 20602 East 81st Street
Jenks
3/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St.
Sand Springs
3/16/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Case Community Center, 1050 W Wekiwa Road
Skiatook
3/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Skiatook High School, 355 S. Osage
Tulsa
3/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jim Glover on the River, 707 W 51st St.
3/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Union High School, 6636 S Mingo Road
3/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Williams Tower, 7 East 2nd Street
3/12/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., One Warren, 6100 South Yale Avenue
3/14/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
3/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., J.A. Chapman Tower, 1923 S Utica Ave
3/20/2020: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., J.A. Chapman Tower, 1923 S Utica Ave
3/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
3/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, 1304 N. Kenosha Avenue
3/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial
3/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tulsa Community College Metro, 909 S Boston
3/31/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ONE Gas, 15 East 5th Street