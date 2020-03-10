The American Red Cross is asking for donations to prevent a shortage in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. 

They said like cold and flu season, fewer people get out to donate. 

Below is a list of their dates and locations: 

Broken Arrow

3/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Exterran, 20602 East 81st Street

Jenks

3/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St.

Sand Springs

3/16/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Case Community Center, 1050 W Wekiwa Road

Skiatook

3/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Skiatook High School, 355 S. Osage

Tulsa

3/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jim Glover on the River, 707 W 51st St.

3/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Union High School, 6636 S Mingo Road

3/12/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Williams Tower, 7 East 2nd Street

3/12/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., One Warren, 6100 South Yale Avenue

3/14/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

3/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., J.A. Chapman Tower, 1923 S Utica Ave

3/20/2020: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., J.A. Chapman Tower, 1923 S Utica Ave

3/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

3/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, 1304 N. Kenosha Avenue

3/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

3/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tulsa Community College Metro, 909 S Boston

3/31/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ONE Gas, 15 East 5th Street