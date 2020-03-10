Man Accused Of Severely Beating, Paralyzing His Girlfriend
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail accused of beating girlfriend so severely, she’s now paralyzed from the waist down.
Investigators say Gregory Dumas stomped on his girlfriend’s foot and broke it. Then just a few days later, they say he stomped on her back so viciously, she is now a paraplegic.
The affidavit says, in December, the victim was having trouble walking and using a crutch because Dumas had broken her foot. It says the couple got into an argument and she fell down.
"While she is laying on the curb, he ended up kicking her in the back, stomping on her basically, and now she's a paraplegic,” says Lt. Clay Asbill with the Tulsa Police Department. “That takes a lot of force to get that kind of injury. You know this woman, I just feel so bad for her because she has this permanent injury now."
The affidavit says Dumas didn't want the police to come so he was forcing her to get back up on her feet. It says Dumas said to her "Get the F$%# up on the bike before the cops come."
“With domestic violence, it is always about control,” says Lt. Asbill. “Everything from hitting, slapping, strangling, all of those things are about control."
Lt. Asbill says the beating happened in December but the victim didn't come forward until now because she said she was scared Dumas would kill her.
"We've had people get run over with vehicles, shot, stabbed, it’s up there with that. Maybe worse because a lot of those folks maybe get to heal and get to go back to normal physically. Our victim on this is not,” says Asbill.
Lt. Asbill says he's worked horrible cases but he says most of the time the victims have injuries that will heal. He says this one is different.
"It's not satisfying because she's going to have this permanent injury,” says Asbill. “Thinking with her and her life the way it is going to be, she's going to have a lot to deal with and a lot to overcome.
Dumas is in the Tulsa County Jail, booked for maiming.