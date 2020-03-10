2 Oklahoma City Children Surprised With Trip Of A Lifetime
Two Oklahoma City children and their families were surprised Tuesday with a week-long trip to Florida.
Recipients Joshua Cumby and Max Beasley were both born with spina bifida.
“When a child is sick it takes away from everybody in the family, not just that child, but everybody is denied things that a normal child shouldn't be denied,” Baking Memories 4 Kids founder Frank Squeo said,
Squeo said his own battle with cancer inspired him to give back years ago. He founded Baking Memories 4 Kids, which uses donations to buy trips for children with serious illnesses.
Joshua, Max and their families found out Tuesday that they will be taking a trip to Orlando.
The families will have access to every major amusement park in the city, with lodging, food and all other amenities paid for.
“It was just crazy. I’ve been to Disney World before, but I've never been to Lego Land or Sea World. It just blew my mind. Golly,” Joshua said after the surprise.
The trips were paid for through donations of all sizes, collected at Panera.
Panera partnered with the Oklahoma City Energy to provide the surprise.
While Squeo helps children all around the country, he said Oklahomans are some of the most generous donors, keeping him coming back to town to give out these trips to local children.
“If you look at our map of every family that we've announced, in Oklahoma and this whole area, there's a lot of pins,” Squeo said.