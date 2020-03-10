TU Implements Online Classes After Student's Relative Tests Positive For COVID-19
TULSA, Oklahoma - The University of Tulsa recently put an announcement on their website that the school will be switching to online classes after a student's family member tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
TU's website stated that in order to "facilitate social distancing, all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday, March 11."
The announcement comes shortly after a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in Tulsa County.
The following is the full update that was posted to the university's website:
The University of Tulsa is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and working with the Tulsa Health Department. As of Tuesday, March 10, two cases of the disease have been confirmed in Tulsa County, one of which is a family member of a student.
In light of these developments, TU is implementing its social distancing policy, effective Wednesday, March 11. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our students and employees as we aim to reduce the risk of exposure for all members of our community while continuing to fulfill our educational mission.
To facilitate social distancing, all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday, March 11. To access virtual instruction, students should go to Harvey or access via the TU portal.
Given the likelihood of significant disruptions to life on campus, students who are able are strongly encouraged to go home, access classes online and remain off campus until at least April 5. Students who remain on campus should expect to receive instruction remotely.
Campus is not closed, and this decision does not affect or extend spring break, March 16-20. Classes will resume online on March 23.
At the time of this report, there are 972 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to research from John Hopkins University. The university also reports 28 total deaths and 8 recoveries in the United states.