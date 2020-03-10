The University of Tulsa is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and working with the Tulsa Health Department. As of Tuesday, March 10, two cases of the disease have been confirmed in Tulsa County, one of which is a family member of a student.

In light of these developments, TU is implementing its social distancing policy, effective Wednesday, March 11. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our students and employees as we aim to reduce the risk of exposure for all members of our community while continuing to fulfill our educational mission.

To facilitate social distancing, all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday, March 11. To access virtual instruction, students should go to Harvey or access via the TU portal.

Given the likelihood of significant disruptions to life on campus, students who are able are strongly encouraged to go home, access classes online and remain off campus until at least April 5. Students who remain on campus should expect to receive instruction remotely.

Campus is not closed, and this decision does not affect or extend spring break, March 16-20. Classes will resume online on March 23.