Bixby Veteran Claims Contractor Never Finished Home, Takes $100,000 From Her
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A Bixby veteran is in the middle of building a new home to help her train service dogs and take care of her mother but says a local contractor has left her in a terrible bind.
The woman is now suing the contractor for not finishing the house and taking more than $100,000 from her.
Megan Lowry is a Marine veteran who says her contractor left her high and dry, and her Glenpool home half-finished. Construction started last year on Megan's home after she hired a Broken Arrow contractor.
"He seemed like a really great guy up front, he was really knowledgeable about everything that he was talking about," Lowry said.
But that feeling of confidence soon faded as she says work slowed and subcontractors began asking for money after Megan already gave the contractor $168,000 to build her home.
"He was supposed to pay the subcontractors with it and that didn't happen so he was just keeping the money. I don't know what he's done with it," Lowry said.
Megan says her calls started to go unanswered and work came to a halt. That's when she learned the contractor's business was closing its doors, leaving her with thousands of dollars in liens and a half-finished house.
"He kept making all these promises and telling us 'oh it's just the weather is keeping us back' or 'I've scheduled the subcontractors they just haven't showed up yet'," Lowry said.
News On 6 tried calling the contractor to get his side of the story but haven't heard back. The Better Business Bureau's website shows he has a C-rating.
Megan shared her story on Facebook to warn others and that led to an outpouring of support.
"When I saw her post come over it was just a real sinking feeling that something like this has happened to Megan," said Nelson Orr.
When Navy veteran and contractor Nelson Orr saw Megan's story, he knew he had to help.
"Veterans are a tight community and we leave no one behind and we will definitely see that she will be made whole on this," Orr said.
Nelson is taking on the project as the new contractor free of charge until its completed, hopefully within the next six months.
Megan hopes her story will help lead to legislation to protect consumers like her.
A friend of Megan's set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to finish the house.