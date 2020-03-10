Tulsa Health Department Says Public Spread Of Coronavirus Not Likely
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Many Oklahomans are concerned if they could catch COVID-19 by going out in public, but the health department said that’s not likely.
The Tulsa County Health Department said they start to investigate the minute they get a presumptive positive, and they work their way back to retrace the patient's steps to stop the spread.
The health department said Tuesday’s presumptive positive case of COVID-19 involves a woman in her ‘20s who had recently gone to Italy and is now quarantined in her home.
Last week, a man in his ‘50s tested positive and is still quarantined with his family.
Kelly Van Buskirk is the Tulsa County Health Department division chief for preparedness.
“Once we receive a presumptive positive, we begin our investigation,” she said.
Van Buskirk said that means talking to the person possibly infected, finding out when their symptoms began to show, then contacting anybody individually who may have been exposed.
She said the virus is most contagious when people are showing symptoms, but she’s not sure if the virus can be spread by someone who isn’t showing symptoms.
“The health and wellbeing of the community is our priority, containment and control is what we strive for,” said Van Buskirk.
Many News On 6 viewers said their concern is if the patients possibly spread the virus at public places like grocery stores or restaurants.
Van Buskirk said they are still investigating but right now they have no evidence either patient spread COVID-19 to a place like that.
If they did, she said the health department would tell the public.
She wants to emphasize these cases are not related and both involved international travel.
“At this time, we don't see a risk to anyone in Tulsa county,” Buskirk said.
The samples were sent to the CDC for COVID-19 confirmation
Meanwhile, the health department wants to remind people to continue keeping clean and staying prepared, and that the risk of getting sick is still low.