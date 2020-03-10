Salina Teacher Fired A Year After Being Investigated For Inappropriate Touching Of Students
SALINA, Oklahoma - A Salina teacher is now out of a job nearly a year after police began investigating accusations that he was inappropriately touching students.
The attorney for the victims accuses the school of not doing anything.
Prosecutors charged John Horner in January with eight counts of lewd molestation.
Parents said they are frustrated with how this case was handled. Their attorney hopes this will lead to changes in the future.
At a packed school board meeting in Salina, John Horner was fired less than two minutes after the meeting started.
"I move that the board declare Mr. Horner's teaching contract void and that Mr. Horner be immediately dismissed," said School Board President Julie Gaskins.
Horner's dismissal comes nearly a year after investigators said they interviewed several students who accused him of inappropriately touching them and making unwanted comments.
"Accusations started as far back as 2014, so he's been allowed to at least do this for five years where the girls have been warned by upperclassmen as one class graduated and the next class comes in. They've actually been warned horny Horner is going to touch you, there’s nothing you can do about it," said Attorney Chase McBride.
Horner was charged with eight counts of lewd molestation back in January. McBride currently represents 10 victims and believes there could be more.
"What blows our mind through this whole thing is that this man has been on the payroll - Taxpayer dollars for at least a year after knowing that he is going to get charged with felonies and molesting children in the community," said McBride.
Court documents said that the school started an investigation in March of 2019 and a day later found no further investigation was needed.
Then parents called police who began their own investigation, which ended in the in eight felony charges being filed.
McBride said the school continued to pay Horner for about a year.
"They've been paying him. They've been sweeping things under the rug. Since investigating this, we've had witnesses come forward the farthest back we've got at this point is 2014," said McBride
McBride said Horner should've lost his teaching license and been suspended as soon as the allegation came to light. He said he has this message for the school district.
"They just need to know the girls in this case they are heroes. They are pissed and now they've got a legal team," said McBride.
The school district declined to talk with News On 6. News On 6 also called Horner's attorney for a statement and has not received a call back.
McBride is suing for $1 million or for $100,000 for each victim.