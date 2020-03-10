Cherokee Nations Sets Up Coronavirus Hotline
The Cherokee Nation has started enhanced cleaning at all tribal buildings and enhanced screening for COVID-19 cases in their health care facilities.
The tribe has no confirmed cases of the illness but has submitted tests for two citizens.
A hotline, staffed by nurses, was activated Tuesday for tribal citizens with questions about the virus.
The Cherokee Nation says in addition to enhanced screening at their health care facilities, they've opened a hotline to answer questions from tribal citizens: 539-234-4000 or toll free 1-833-528-0063. The nurses are ready to answer questions - and screen people for risk factors. The clinics, according to the tribe, are already getting a lot of questions.
"Rather than walking through the doors of the emergency room" said Wayne Coldwell, the Deputy Director of the Cherokee Health Service. "It's an option to call in before walking in those doors and infecting other people."
Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said, "we don't want overreact, but at the same time we have an obligation to protect our people, which really means we're protecting the region."
Hoskin said the tribe was cancelling upcoming gatherings in Wichita and Kansas City, and reconsidering other public events.
The Cherokee Nation hotline is open each day from noon until 8 pm to take questions about the virus.