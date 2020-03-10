Amber Alert For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Canceled; Suspect In Custody, McClain Co. Sheriff's Say
An Amber Alert issued for a missing 4-year-old boy Tuesday has been canceled, McClain County Sheriff's said.
Police said Omar Murillo, 4, has been located and the suspect, 19-year-old Karen Jasmin Murillo has been taken into custody.
Deputies said a domestic child abduction occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1200 block of N. Atkins Hill Rd., Lot number 20.
According to authorities, Karen Murillo forcibly took Omar Murillo from his custodial parents.
Karen Murillo is believed to be suicidal and reportedly made threats via text message saying she is going to kill the child and herself, according to the news release.
Omar was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, navy blue pants and light grey Sketcher sneakers. He is described to be 3 feet, 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Karen Murillo is described to be a Hispanic woman with long dyed red hair. Authorities did not release a clothing description.
She was reportedly driving a 1997 tan Saturn Coupe with the Oklahoma license plate number HKL619.