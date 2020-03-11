News
Bill To Ban Child Marriage In Oklahoma Defeated
Wednesday, March 11th 2020, 3:11 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A bill to change child marriage laws has failed in the State House of Representatives.
Currently, state law allows teens 16 and older to get married with a parent's consent or a court order.
House bill 3873 would have made any marriage under the age of 18 illegal.
The bill was authored by Oklahoma City Representative Jason Dunnington.
It was defeated in the house 35 to 60.