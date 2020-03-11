"All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates," the announcement stated. "Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend."

Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser ordered that Coachella and Stagecoach be rescheduled because of "concerns about the possible health risks" related to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, according to a statement.

"This decision was not taken lightly or without consideration of many factors," Kaiser said. "No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community."

There have been six reported coronavirus cases in Riverside County, including four in the Coachella Valley, where the music festivals take place. According to Kaiser's statement, the source of one of the cases is undetermined, and officials are considering the case to be a result of "community spread."