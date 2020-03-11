Police: Man Arrested After Falling Through Tulsa Men's Warehouse Ceiling
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he broke into Men’s Warehouse early Wednesday morning.
When officers responded, they said Ryan Townsley actually climbed into the ceiling inside to try to get away— and then eventually fell through the ceiling causing some damage.
Officers said they initially responded to a security alarm at the Men’s Warehouse near 71st Street and Memorial around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but officers didn’t get Townsley into custody until closer to 3 a.m. because he climbed into the ceiling to try to get away.
They say when they got there the front door was pried open.
They said, at first, the door looked like it was opened from the inside, but then officers climbed up on the roof and didn’t see another access point; they believe at this time Townsley got in through the front door.
Officers said when Townsley saw them, he climbed into the ceiling and they had to use pepper balls to try to get him out.
They said eventually he fell through the ceiling causing some damage to the store and knocking down ceiling tiles and a light in the process.
Police said Townsley was taken to the hospital to be checked out since he fell about 12 feet from the ceiling, but they said he is expected to be okay.
Officers said Townsley had one of the jackets from men’s warehouse on when they took him into custody but, other than that, nothing else was taken from the store.
He will be booked into jail once he’s released from the hospital.