“"The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working with our federal partners at the CDC to monitor the developing outbreak. The OSDH is providing information to local health departments and healthcare providers across Oklahoma on how to safely and effectively evaluate possible cases of COVID-19,” Cox said. “The OSDH will continue to monitor the situation for the health and safety of all Oklahomans, including verifying with local, state and federal authorities any public information that is not accurate. We will work to work with partners to identify any possible cases, provide information and consultation to ensure that possible cases are managed safely, support laboratory testing, and implement recommendations from the CDC."