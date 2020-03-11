Travel Agents Say COVID-19 Impacting Travel, Offer Advise
TULSA, Oklahoma - The increasing number of COVID-19 cases is having a big impact on worldwide travel, and travel agents here in northeastern Oklahoma said people want to know if they should still go on their trips.
The travel advisors at Warren Place Travel said they're tracking the constantly changing developments with COVID-19.
For example, they said several airlines just transitioned to a more generous policy when it comes to cancelling flights due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Cruiselines and tour companies are also coming out with waivers or policy adjustments to address the issue.
Stephanie Chappelle with Warren Place Travel said they're trying to help clients make the best call, because it's a lot to keep up with.
"There have been situations that we've dealt with in the industry that have had a strong effect on airlines--on travel in general--but I can certainly say that this is probably having the most striking effect" said Chappelle.
Travel agents advise that if you're going on a trip, you need to keep up with health conditions at your destination and check in as early as possible to see if anything's changed.