By Thursday afternoon the front will move southeast again into southeastern OK where additional storms will likely develop in an atmosphere characterized with dew points in the 60s and daytime highs into the lower 80s. Storms that develop Thursday afternoon or evening across far eastern or southeastern OK could be severe. These will remain well removed from the metro. The front should remain well south of the Red River Friday as another strong upper level disturbance approaches from the west with additional rain chances by Friday midday into the evening hours and also into Saturday across northeastern OK. Most of the area will remain on the cool side of the boundary during this period tomorrow with temps Friday staying in the mid-50s. While rain and some thunder appear likely Saturday morning, the data remains inconsistent regarding the exact placement of the surface front and associated surface low. This could have a big impact on Saturday temps. The GFS and a few others would offer highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with northeast winds and mostly wet conditions. The EURO and a few others suggest the boundary lifting northward quite rapidly with temps nearing the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. We still have work to do for the Saturday period. I’ll use a blend with highs Saturday in the mid to upper 50s for now.