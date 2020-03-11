An Oklahoma couple is stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of California because more than 20 people on that ship have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them work on the ship.

At one point, the couple was told they could be sent to Texas or Georgia to be quarantined at a military base, but they heard from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday and learned they will be coming home to self-quarantine.

The Grand Princess cruise vacation for the El Reno couple went from exploring the Hawaiian Islands, to playing cards isolated in their room, where they have been for almost a week.

But that's just fine with David and Maribeth VonTungeln.

“It's been a good trip overall. We've had a good time,” David said.

Maribeth has even managed to walk three miles a day in her cabin.

"You gotta entertain yourself however you can,” she said.

They are taking each day in stride, being patient and thankful given the circumstances. The two said they feel fine and aren't worried about getting sick.

"Being Christians makes a big difference because you know God's got it,” Maribeth said. “He's in control and we can't change the circumstances, so we might as well be as happy about it as we can."

The Oklahoma State Health Department said in a news release Tuesday that passengers will be screened once they get off the ship, and anyone with symptoms will be isolated.

The department said travelers without symptoms will return to Oklahoma and quarantine in the comfort of their home. It confirms 26 of the 3,500 passengers are Oklahomans.

"This is a rapidly, fluid, evolving situation and we will be working with any individuals of those 26 who may be returning to Tulsa County,” Leanne Stephens with the Tulsa Health Department said.

As for David and Maribeth, they said the cruise company has taken great care of them, even reimbursing this trip. They said the company offered them a free cruise in the future and said they plan to use that offer.

The couple said they expect to get off the Grand Princess ship by Thursday, then get a charter flight home. They said the first thing they plan to do when they get home, is hug their grandchildren.