Holland Hall Closes Schools Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
Holland Hall Public Schools announced that they are closing school for the rest of the day on Wednesday and they will not return until after spring break.
School officials say this decision comes from an overabundance of caution and that they aren’t aware of anyone in the Holland Hall community who is showing symptoms or has tested positive at this time.
According to school leaders, several members of the Holland Hall community have been in contact with a family member of a patient who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The school says they have been in contact with the Tulsa Health Department who told them there is no need for anyone in our community to self-quarantine.
"Thursday and Friday will not be remote learning days, and should be treated as an extension of spring break," said Holland Hall in a letter to parents.