Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission Holds Birthday Party For Homeless
Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission held its annual birthday party for the homeless Tuesday night.
Leaders say about 250 people attended and that local churches, schools, and community groups also made birthday cards. Organizers say something as simple as a birthday party can make a huge difference.
"When you're separated from your family, and things come up and circumstances come up and you find yourself in this situation it's critical to have connections to what home feels like," said Steve Whitaker with John 3:16.