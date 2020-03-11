News
Tulsa Emergency Crews Respond To Overturned Tanker On Highway 75
Wednesday, March 11th 2020, 4:14 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa fire, police, and EMSA are responding to an overturned milk truck on Highway 75 and Apache.
The crash is in the northbound lanes of 75, traffic is movies slow in both directions as the vehicle is in the median. Firefighters say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and that the driver was taken to a hospital.
Firefighters also say the truck is leaking milk and drivers are advised to take another route. The driver's condition is not known at this time.
No word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story...