Camera Captures Moments Tulsa Clerk Is Robbed
TULSA, Oklahoma - Surveillance video shows a man using a gun to rob the clerk at a Fiesta Mart near 31st and Harvard.
Detectives said the suspected robber tried to act casual at first but then pulled out a gun and told the clerk to empty the cash register.
You can see in the video the robber flashed a gun, then seconds later, the clerk scrambles to give him cash.
Then he runs out of the store.
"The clerk did as they were told," said Sgt. Clifford Caughron with Tulsa Police. “They took the drawer out and actually set it on the counter there then the suspect cleaned out that drawer of cash."
Video at the front door gives a better look.
Detectives hope his black eye will help identify him.
They said he first pretended to shop, picked up items, then went to the register like he was going to pay. They said he put the cash on the counter, and he put on a gun on top of the cash.
"It is a deliberate taking,” said Caughron. “I am going to come and take from you what I want and you're going to give it to me. With that there is a step toward violence, a step to potential of violence."
The video shows the clerk immediately calls police and gives them a description of the suspect.
Caughron said thankfully most people never have to go through this.
"Somebody you don't know, who is a complete stranger is now pointing a weapon at you and you don't know their intentions fully,” said Caughron. “You don’t know what they may be thinking or how motivated they are to actually use force against you. We will do everything we can to get this guy in custody, before someone else has to go through the same situation."
If you recognize the man in the video call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
You can remain anonymous and there could be a cash reward.