News
City Leaders Discuss Recent Issues At Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments
TULSA, Oklahoma - City leaders are trying to get the owners of an apartment complex to clean up their act.
They say Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments are a long-time nuisance and police are constantly being called out to the neighborhood.
City councilors are hearing from the attorney for Vista Shadow Mountain. The owners say the decision to declare the complex a nuisance is unconstitutional, so they're appealing.
Tulsa Police say the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments overlooking 61st and Memorial are a hot-spot for crime. They say the main problem is all the empty apartments and the lack of security and accountability from the complex's management. They say homeless people are breaking into vacant units and squatting.
Between July 2018 and September of 2019, officers were called out the Vista Shadow Mountain 166 times. They made 53 arrests during those 13 months plus had 98 other incidents. Those included thieves breaking into cars and stealing from people's apartments.
Police say it gets worse during the summer.
"There have been children who are unsupervised terrorizing the complex and committing burglaries."
Neighbors told police they're also having problems as a result of this complex.
"When you have a high-crime or high-traffic area, those crimes do spread out into the surrounding areas, you do have neighborhoods that will see petty crimes starting out because it's an overflow for that complex," TPD Officer Jeanne Pierce.
The attorney for the owners of Vista Shadow Mountain says the city's law on nuisance properties is too vague. He says the law doesn't take the size of the property into account, like how this complex has 593 units.
He wants the city to work with the apartment owners on a solution.