Oklahoma Universities Consulting Governor On Coronavirus Contingency Plans
The University of Tulsa has shifted all classes online due to the risk of COVID-19 through April 5.
The University of Central Oklahoma has extended spring break by a week.
University of Oklahoma administrators have been discussing the possibility of following Tulsa’s lead by moving on-campus classes online for two weeks following spring break.
“We are working on it on a regular basis, we are working on it with public health officials, with Oklahoma State University, with other universities, with the governor’s office,” OU Interim President Joe Harroz said at a regents meeting Tuesday.
"The governor is in communication with our universities across the state as we continue to actively monitor COVID-19,” Communications Director Baylee Lakey said. “The state is working with university officials to ensure the proper advisories and guidelines are provided to students as they prepare to travel over spring break."
“It is novel in every sense,” Harroz said. “Including a matter of first impression with how we handle it.”
The board held a marathon eight hour closed door meeting Wednesday.
News 9 was originally told any decision to move classes online would have to come through the regents.
However, a statement from the university said in part, “Together, we are exploring ways to mitigate further transmission of the virus. While input from the board is key to these ongoing conversations, the decision will be made by a collective group. No vote is required from the Board of Regents.”