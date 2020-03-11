NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
In an unprecedented and historic development, the NBA has decided to suspend its season after one of its stars tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. The move was confirmed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski early Wednesday evening, about an hour after the Utah Jazz's game in Oklahoma City was postponed.
NBA reporter with The Athletic, Shams Charania, reported that the player in question is Utah's Rudy Gobert.
The NBA released the following statement on its website:
NEW YORK – The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Just after 9 p.m., the Utah Jazz released its own statement:
This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual's symptoms diminished over the course of today; however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.
A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.
We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time.
Game officials announced Wednesday night after a delayed tip-off that the scheduled Thunder game against the Utah Jazz was canceled.
After a conversation between the referees and coaches both teams returned to the locker room.
News 9’s Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee was at the arena as fans were asked to leave Chesapeake.
The cancellation is reportedly due to two players being sick, however that has not been confirmed by News 9 at this time.
It is unknown when the game will be rescheduled.
This is a developing story.