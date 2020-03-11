Science Behind Bulk Buying In Wake Of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The acronym F.O.M.O means the fear of missing out.
This week, you can see FOMO on display at metro stores as people load up on hand sanitizer, wipes, and now toilet paper.
“I hate to be part of the scare, but you get wrapped up in it,” said Karen Dorfman who had to go to a couple of stores to find toilet paper Wednesday.
Others have arrived at stores bright and early to buy hand sanitizer before new shipments even get put on the shelf.
“It’s called panic buying, which is sad,” said John Mills who was able to buy hand sanitizer this past weekend by arriving at one Super Target at 7:55 a.m.
One theory for the buying frenzy is that what people are being told to do is disproportionate to the threat.
“When there’s a lot of panic and I’m getting a lot of information, sometimes washing your hands is not enough. I need to do something,” said licensed counselor Donnie Van Curen.
Van Curen is not surprised by the buying behaviors seen at stores.
“When we get anxious, we have to do something. We have to solve the problem,” said Van Curen.