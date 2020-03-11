More Oklahoma Schools Take Precaution Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - More Oklahoma schools and universities are changing their plans due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Some are extending spring break while others are switching to virtual classes.
After the second positive case of COVID-19 was announced in Tulsa County Tuesday, schools across our area that may have been indirectly impacted say they're being overly cautious.
Holland Hall students were told to go home Wednesday around noon and start their spring break early.
It comes after the school says some Holland Hall community members may have been in contact with the woman who tested positive yesterday for COVID-19 in Tulsa county.
"When the information came to us today, we were able to respond within 90 minutes," said Head of School J.P. Culley.
Head of School J.P. Culley said they were told by the health department the risk is still low and nobody on campus has shown symptoms.
"The head of health department said there continues to be extremely low risk," he said. "There is no need to self-quarantine students or anything along those lines.
The University of Tulsa started online classes today and will continue that until at least April 5.
TU said Tuesday's COVID-19 patient was a relative of a student but nobody on campus has tested positive.
Tulsa Tech said a Health Sciences Center student who works part-time at an urgent care facility made contact with a COVID-19 patient last week.
But the school tells us it was deemed low risk by health officials and they're not making changes for now but remaining prepared.
Oral Roberts University said it's not making any changes right now but encourages students to avoid travel to areas affected by the virus.
Tulsa Community College is operating like normal but is monitoring the situation.
The University of Central Oklahoma is extending their spring break through March 27.
Both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are still deciding whether they'll move their classes online after spring break, but they said students are advised to bring course materials on break with them just in case.