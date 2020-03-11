News
Cher Cancels OKC Concert Due To Coronavirus
Wednesday, March 11th 2020, 9:50 PM CDT
AP
A scheduled Cher concert set to take place Thursday, March 12 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City has been canceled.
The singer announced the cancellation on Twitter Wednesday night shortly after the Oklahoma City Thunder canceled a basketball game against the Utah Jazz after it was confirmed Jazz player Rudy Gobert had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
The NBA released a statement saying the season was suspended until further notice.
In the tweet Cher said in part, "I couldn't in good conscience play."
It is unknown at this time if the concert will be rescheduled.