Town and Country Holds First 2020 Meeting After Last Year's Flooding
People who live in the Town and Country neighborhood attended a meeting to learn more about resources available to those who are still rebuilding and ask any questions they might have about the process.
The meeting room was filled with families who have been through devastating flooding. Some of these people lost everything, some of them have rebuilt and are back home, some are still in the process. Regardless of what the last year has looked like, the families filing the room are in this together.
"We have wonderful people, it is a great community," said Town and Country resident Cindy Dunn.
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith says she hopes to find out where families are in the process, what problems are they running into and what the county can to do to help.
"Many of them are still not in a good spot. I mean, some of these houses were so damaged that they are still not in them, but they still have a mortgage. What do you do with that? Can you imagine?" said Keith.
Local and state leaders were at the meeting to answer questions. Representatives from attorney's offices, the National Weather Service, Us Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency and from Senator Lankford and Congressman Hern's office were all in attendance.
"We want to discuss lake levels and keeping the lake level down in the spring. We would like to discuss property taxes. Our property taxes went down for one year and they are right back up to the level they were at and there is no way they can be sold at that level, now,” said Dunn.
People also brought up concerns about buyouts, a lack of sirens in the neighborhood, communication from emergency officials during flooding and what changes needed to be made so things are better in the future. People also asked what will happen to abandon homes. Some of these issues were specifically addressed by leaders who had a plan, other topics were discussed, but there is no plan of action right now.