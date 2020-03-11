Creek Co. Health Department Holds Meeting To Discuss Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
The Creek County Health Department held a community meeting to discuss how people can stay safe from COVID-19.
The goal of the meeting was really about education and getting the word out about how you can protect yourself.
Even though there are only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, Kelli Rader with the Creek County Health Department said people should still be prepared.
"We want to educate and empower our citizens, discuss prevention, discuss planning if we were to see a community acquired illness in this community, or throughout this state" said Rader, who is the Regional Director of the Creek County Health Dept.
At a community meeting, Rader talked about how state and local agencies are working together and how people can protect themselves. She said one of the best ways for you to protect yourself is simple.
"Handwashing refraining from touching your face, also good cough etiquette," Rader said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are at a higher risk of getting sick from the virus include older adults and people who have medical conditions like heart disease diabetes and lung disease. Some of the symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Back in Creek County, Chief Deputy Fred Clark said the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association is strategizing.
“Right now, they are working on a plan for the state for all the state jails and if someone where to go into a jail that has the Coronavirus and be able to address that properly,” said Clark.
The Creek County Health Dept said it's possible COVID-19 will spread, so it’s important to be prepared just in case.