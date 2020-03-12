Utah Jazz Leave The 'Peake' After Coronavirus Testing
OKLAHOMA CITY - The NBA has suspended its regular season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive with COVID-19, coronaviurs before they were to play the Thunder Wednesday night.
The team was released around 1 a.m. Thursday after being quarantined for several hours due to Jazz All-Star, Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to reports from ESPN, the Jazz are staying in OKC overnight, then depending on results of other players coronavirus test, they will then make decisions on how to get back to Salt Lake City. This includes the possibility of using to different charter planes, one with players who test positive for the virus and a separate plane players who test negative.
The Thunder left the stadium Wednesday night. They did not go through coronavirus testing, but are following league protocols to protect players.
Fans Wednesday night left in confusion after the game against the Thunder and the Jazz was abruptly canceled before tip off.
Before the confirmation that Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, fans had their suspicions on what was going on.
“I said man, I hope it isn’t the coronavirus. And I asked the cop and he said someone was sick and I said oh, man!” said Lerson Anthony.
Now for the future, along with Thunder, reports are saying any teams that have played against the Jazz in the past 10 days should self-quarantine.