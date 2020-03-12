News
New Tulsa QuikTrip Location Opens
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's newest QuikTrip is now officially open to the public.
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, employees were getting things ready for customers.
This will be the 5th QuikTrip to open in the last year.
The first being near Pine and Peoria, which is about to reach its one year mark.
There are also new locations at 51st Street and Lewis and at Admiral and Harvard
The location near 101st and Memorial was also recently remodeled. Now, this location is set to open.
This is the 81st store in the Tulsa division.