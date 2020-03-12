Tulsa Health Department Brief Emergency Workers On Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department is taking extra steps to brief local emergency workers on how to deal with coronavirus and the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County.
The Tulsa Health Department said there's no risk of community exposure with these two local cases, but they're glad to help everyone fight against the virus.
Officials said they've been meeting with fire departments and EMSA about infection prevention protocols.
It's nothing unusual for first responders, but it's encouraging them to double down on taking those precautions.
Health officials are also tlaking to school district leaders as they try to figure out their next steps.
Several districts have sent letters home to parents discussing ways to fight the virus and how those districts will navigate school work if they need to cancel in-person classes.
Many News On 6 viewers say their concern is if the patients possibly spread the virus at public places like grocery stores or restaurants.
Health officials said they are still investigating, but right now they have no evidence either patient spread COVID-19 at any public places.