Tuesday evening, a member of the Utah Jazz basketball team practiced at Del City High School. A small number of students and staff were present during the player's shoot around. While this is not the Jazz player who tested positive for Coronavirus, Mid-Del administrators have been in contact with state health and state education officials for guidance. Since the Jazz player who was at Del City is not symptomatic, we have been advised to have the few individuals who came in contact with him to self-monitor for symptoms at this time. We will remain in contact with all appropriate authorities throughout this week, and in the weeks to come, to keep you informed as new information develops. The health and safety of our students and staff, as always, are our greatest concerns.