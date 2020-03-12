OSSAA: State Basketball Tournament Will Continue
TULSA, Oklahoma - With the news about the NBA season, it has some wondering about local basketball games.
Several teams will travel from the Oklahoma City metro to play in the state basketball tournament, which starts Thursday afternoon.
The OSSAA said they've decided to continue with the games as scheduled.
Officials said they are closely monitoring this situation and encourage everyone involved to use good hygiene habits.
The girls games will be played at the Mabee Center starting Thursday afternoon; the boys will play at Memorial, and the championship game is scheduled for Saturday at the Mabee Center.
Several schools are already taking precautions because of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Holland Hall canceled school early Wednesday afternoon and for the rest of the week; then, they're on Spring Break next week.
Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools has canceled all school-sponsored domestic travel through March 30th and international trips through the end of April.