News
OU Announces Classes To Go Online Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
Thursday, March 12th 2020, 8:46 AM CDT
Updated:
The University of Oklahoma
The University of Oklahoma announced Thursday that the school will transition "all in-person classes on the Norman campus to an online learning environment for the two-week period following Spring Break, beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3."
In the statement, the university said it has made this decision as "a precautionary and protective measure."
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 on the OU campus.
This is a developing story.