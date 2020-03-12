News
Oklahoma State University Announces Its Classes Will Go Online
Thursday, March 12th 2020, 9:02 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma State University announced Thursday that it will move its in-person classes on their Stillwater and Tulsa campuses due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to Oklahoma State's statement, the online classes will be conducted for "the two weeks following spring break, beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3."
The university said there are no cases of COVID-19 on campus.
The campuses will remain open at this time, but all university-related events scheduled between March 14-April 5 are suspended, with the possible exception of sporting events, which may be subject to spectator restrictions.
This is a developing story.