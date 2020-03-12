ESPN: Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Another Utah Jazz basketball player has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to news reports.
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.
This comes less than 24 hours after the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz game was postponed just minutes before tip off at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.
Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive Wednesday just before the start of Thunder-Jazz game.
Gobert has been sick and tested negative for the flu, strep throat and respiratory infection prior to being tested for the coronavirus. He was questionable to play and stayed at a nearby hotel.
According to social media posts, Mitchell was seen at Del City High School on Tuesday.
Mid-Del Public Schools released a statement and confirmed a Utah Jazz player was there Tuesday and practiced at Del City High School.
This is a developing story.