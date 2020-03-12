President Trump Announces Travel Ban Between US, Europe
The European Union is publicly disapproving President Trump's new steps to control the Coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
President Trump has now restricted all travel between the U.S. and Europe for the next 30 days--starting Friday at midnight.
"In taking early intense action, we have seen dramatically fewer of virus in the United States than are now present in Europe," said President Trump. "I will always put the well-being of America first."
While the ban affects travel to mainland Europe, it will not effect travel to the United Kingdom.
The travel ban does not apply to U.S. Citizens who are currently overseas, but they will have to go through a screening process to determine they are clear of the virus.
The president also asked congress for an additional $50 billion in funding for small business loans and said he will call on the IRS to delay the April 15th tax deadline.
Congress is expected to vote on an emergency response bill Thursday that includes free testing, paid sick leave, and unemployment insurance.