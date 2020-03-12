2020 Census Starts, City Leaders To Answer Questions At News Conference
The 2020 Census kicks off and city leaders will be taking questions Thursday afternoon about what that means for Tulsans.
Starting Thursday, the Census Bureau will be sending out official mail to all households across the country. Those invitations to respond will be rolled out through the 20th.
The 2020 Census website said folks can respond either online, by phone or through the mail.
When you respond, the Census Bureau asks that you report where you'll be living as of April 1st of this year.
It'll also ask you to count everyone who will be living there with you.
The form does have other questions on it too, like everyone's age, race and how everyone may be related.
The Census Bureau said the results help determine how billions in federal funding is distributed to different states.
The results also determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. Mayor G.T. Bynum, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, and members of the Community Service Council will all be at a news conference Thursday afternoon at City Hall to answer questions.