News
City Of Jenks Suspends Public Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Concerns
Thursday, March 12th 2020, 1:25 PM CDT
Updated:
Officials with the City of Jenks announced the city is suspending public gatherings as a proactive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials said as of Friday, March 13th the city is suspending all public gatherings in City Hall until at least April 6th.
Officials said this will include Community Room reservations and activities, court cases and any other form of public gathering held at City Hall.
Public gatherings at Jenks Fire Station #2 are also suspended until April 6th.
Officials also said all non-essential city employee travel is also suspended until at least April 6th.