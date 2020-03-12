Coronavirus-Related Oklahoma Cancellations, Postponements & Suspensions
The 2020 coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted numerous closures, cancellations, suspensions and postponements across Oklahoma. If you're looking for school closings, click here. However, we are using this page to add as much information about coronavirus-related closures, cancellations, suspensions and postponements here.
Oklahoma City Public Schools are closed Friday, March 13, ahead of Spring Break. The plan currently is to return to class March 23. District events for Thursday night, March 12, are also canceled.
Mid-Del Public Schools have canceled classes for Friday, March 13, to clean schools amid coronavirus concerns.
Edmond Public Schools decided Thursday to "suspend all out-of-state school-related sponsored trips" through April 5.
The Oklahoma Premier Clubs (OPC) have suspended league play through April 6. All league games will be postponed. The plan is for those games to be played at a later date. League officials will reevaluate toward the end of the month.
The Tulsa National Weather Service office has canceled storm-spotter training Thursday night in Muskogee. It had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Muskogee Civic Center.
The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City sports department has postponed youth and adult games and practices until March 23. According to an email from sports director Norris Williams, "this postponement will impact one weekend of games and those games will be rescheduled for later in the season, allowing for a full-game schedule."
The Oklahoma Soccer Association (OSA) has suspended games played in state-run leagues (e.g., traveling rec, OPL) until March 23. All games between March 13-22 have been postponed.
The Glitch Mob has postponed its tour, including an April 29 concert at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.
Chickasaw Nation events scheduled March 14-22 have been canceled. This includes The Three Sisters Celebration, National Learn About Butterflies Day and Genealogy Day.
From the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion: The OKC Women's Panel scheduled for Southern Nazarene University on Friday, March 13, has been postponed to a later date.
Oklahoma State's Men's Tennis matches against Tulsa and Abilene Christian have been canceled. They were set for March 13 and 15.
Oklahoma State's 'Cowgirl Invitational' softball tournament, set to start March 12, has been cancelled. There will be no games at Cowgirl Stadium from March 12-15.
The Oklahoma State equestrian meet versus Fresno State, set for March 14, has been canceled as has the Big 12 Equestrian Championship.
The City of Jenks has suspended all public gatherings in City Hall until at least April 6. This includes all Community Room reservations and activities, court cases and any other form of public gathering. Jenks' Fire Station 2 has suspended all public gatherings at their station, too, until April 6.
The Medieval Fair of Norman, set for April 3-5, has been canceled.
KISS' show at the BOK Center in Tulsa has been postponed and rescheduled for October 4.
The Dan + Shay show, set for March 20, has been postponed and rescheduled for July 30.
The OK Contemporary Arts Center has postponed all events tied to its opening week, including Opening Celebration, Grand Opening and regular opening hours.
The Michael Buble show at Chesapeake Energy Arena, scheduled for April 3, has been postponed. There is no reschedule date available yet.
The OSSAA has postponed all state basketball tournaments. "We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled," the association tweets Thursday morning. During a presser Thursday, the OSSAA said all events for the weekend of March 14-15 would be postponed.
The Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled, as have the conference's equestrian and gymnastics championships.
Other sports: NBA (season suspended); NHL (season suspended); MLS (season suspended); MLB (Spring Training suspended, season opening delayed); NASCAR (Atlanta, Miami races will be held without spectators)
The USL (home to Energy FC and Tulsa FC) has suspended its 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber has canceled its March Chamber Forum.