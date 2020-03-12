News
NCAA Cancels Men's, Women's Division I Basketball Tournaments Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fears
AP Images
According to the Associated Press, NCAA has canceled men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid growing coronavirus fears.
This comes a day after the NBA suspended their season prompted by a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was canceled due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
We will update this story as more information comes in...