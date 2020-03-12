Cher Concert Date In Oklahoma City Rescheduled For September
Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and fears, singer Cher canceled her scheduled concert in Oklahoma City just one day before the event.
The cancellation came shortly after it was announced Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus. The Jazz was set to play against the Thunder Wednesday night, but before tipoff both teams returned to the locker room.
Cher issued a statement saying, “I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”
The new concert date is set for Friday, September 18 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase, according to the news release.