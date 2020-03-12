Tulsa's Gathering Place Remains Open, Cancels Indoor Activities Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fears
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa attractions said they're working with the city and are taking extra precautionary measures with spring break happening next week.
Gathering Place officials said they plan on staying open but decided to cancel indoor activities during spring break because of COVID-19.
The following a statement from Gathering Place:
As a result of yesterday’s announcement declaring a global pandemic, Gathering Place has made the decision to remain open, but has intentionally cancelled all our indoor events and activities subject to the congregation of large crowds in a restricted space.
At this time, we have done so only for Spring Break.
