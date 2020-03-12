Tulsa Transit Closely Monitoring Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation
TULSA, Oklahoma - With thousands of people across the area riding in close corridors every single day, Tulsa Transit said they're closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We've informed all employees about the steps that we're taking," said Ted Rieck, Tulsa Transit General Manager.
Rieck said last week they had a conference call with the U.S. Department of Transportation about the virus.
Bus services around the country are working to find ways to keep riders safe.
Rieck said on top of their normal cleaning schedule, which includes nightly bus cleanings, they're also wiping down areas people touch more frequently.
This weekend, Rieck said they'll also deep clean the buses.
Drivers are being given gloves and hand sanitizer.
"This is a very highly personable business we're in, so the drivers are really exposed to all kinds of situations," said Rieck.
Rieck said they're also asking riders to do their part to prevent the spread of illness.
But he said they have no intention of disrupting services, because he feels, they're an important transportation service to thousands of people who need it.
"We're the way to get to hospitals, to medical appointments, to jobs, to shopping,” said Rieck. “We want to not shut that down, unless the advice is out there that we need to do something like that. I think we're a lifeline for many people."