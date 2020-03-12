Oklahoma's First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patient Recovered, Tulsa Health Department Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department said the state's first coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has recovered.
According to the department, "the individual has had two negative test, which is the indicator of recovery."
When it was first announced that Oklahoma had it's first confirmed coronavirus case, Governor Kevin Stitt assured the public that the state and health officials feel prepared moving forward. The announcement came during a press conference held by the Tulsa Health Department.
Since then several scares have popped up in the state, including a NBA game canceled between the Thunder and Utah Jazz, which resulted in the NBA suspending the rest of it's season after a Jazz player tested positive for the virus.
At the time of this report, the United States has 1,663 confirmed cases of the virus, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine. Their data also shows 40 confirmed deaths.